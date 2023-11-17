Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Etowah County, Alabama this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Lynn High School at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
