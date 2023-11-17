Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Fort Payne High School vs. Muscle Shoals High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Fort Payne High School is on the road versus Muscle Shoals High School on Friday, November 17 at 6:30 PM CT, in 6A action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fort Payne vs. Muscle Shoals Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Colbert County Games This Week
Deshler High School at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games This Week
Winfield High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gordo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.