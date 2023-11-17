In 1A action on Friday, November 17, Leroy High School will host Georgiana School at 6:55 PM CT.

Georgiana vs. Leroy Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT
  • Location: Leroy, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Washington County Games This Week

Millry High School at Elba High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Elba, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Butler County Games This Week

McKenzie High School at Moore County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Lynchburg, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

