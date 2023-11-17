There is a game between 4A teams in Tuskegee, AL on Friday, November 17 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Booker T. Washington High School hosting Handley High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Handley vs. B.T. Washington Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Tuskegee, AL

Tuskegee, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Macon County Games This Week

Thorsby High School at Reeltown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Notasulga, AL

Notasulga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Randolph County Games This Week

Randolph County High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lamar High School at Wadley High School