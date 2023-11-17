Gadsden City High School will host Hartselle High School in 6A action on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hartselle vs. Gadsden City Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Lynn High School at Coosa Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

West Morgan High School at Corner High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Dora, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Brooks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Killen, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.