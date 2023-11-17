Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School will host Helena High School in 6A action on Friday, November 17 at 6:30 PM CT.

Helena vs. Hillcrest-Tusc Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Southeastern High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Vestavia Hills High School at Thompson High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Alabaster, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

