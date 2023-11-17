Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Highland Home High School vs. BB Comer High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, BB Comer High School will host Highland Home High School in a game between 2A teams.
Highland Home vs. Comer Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Talladega County Games This Week
Winterboro High School at Pickens County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Reform, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
