Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jefferson Christian Academy at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 17

1:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Bessemer, AL

Bessemer, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Jemison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Jemison, AL

Jemison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Helena High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

The Altamont School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Parker High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at Tarrant High School