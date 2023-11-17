Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Jefferson County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Oxford High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Brook High School at Clay-Chalkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pinson, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham , AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham , AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
