Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Lauderdale County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Priceville High School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Killen, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lauderdale County High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.