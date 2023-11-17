Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Madison County, Alabama today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westminster Christian Academy at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hope High School at Good Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
