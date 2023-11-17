Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marengo County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Marengo County, Alabama this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Marengo County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Maplesville High School at Sweet Water High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sweet Water, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
