Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Montgomery County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beulah High School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Montgomery High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.