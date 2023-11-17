Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Morgan County, Alabama this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Morgan County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

West Morgan High School at Corner High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 17

6:45 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Brooks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Killen, AL

Killen, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Gadsden City High School