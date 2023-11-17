The Denver Nuggets (9-2) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and ALT.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and ALT

BSNO and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 114 - Pelicans 109

Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4.5)

Nuggets (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-5.3)

Nuggets (-5.3) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.7

Both the Nuggets and the Pelicans have covered the spread 45.5% of the time this season, resulting in a 5-6-0 ATS record for the Nuggets and a 5-6-0 record for the Pels.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, New Orleans and its opponents are more successful (54.5% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (27.3%).

The Nuggets have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-2) this season, better than the .429 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (3-4).

Pelicans Performance Insights

On offense the Pelicans are the 19th-ranked team in the league (111.1 points per game). Defensively they are 20th (115.6 points allowed per game).

On the boards, New Orleans is 16th in the league in rebounds (44.2 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds allowed (48.3 per game).

This season the Pelicans are ranked 24th in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.

New Orleans commits 14.0 turnovers per game and force 13.3 per game, ranking 13th and 20th, respectively, in the league.

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 19th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.0%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.