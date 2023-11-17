Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Oxford High School vs. Parker High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 17 at 5:00 PM CT, Parker High School will host Oxford High School.
Oxford vs. Parker Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Brook High School at Clay-Chalkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pinson, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham , AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham , AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Calhoun County Games This Week
Lauderdale County High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
