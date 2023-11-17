How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (9-2) play the New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) on November 17, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Nuggets.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Prediction
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Player Props
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (44.6%).
- This season, New Orleans has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 20th.
- The Pelicans average just 4.8 more points per game (111.1) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (106.3).
- New Orleans is 4-2 when it scores more than 106.3 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans average 113.8 points per game at home, six more than on the road (107.8). On defense they allow 117 per game, three more than away (114).
- At home New Orleans is conceding 117 points per game, three more than it is on the road (114).
- At home the Pelicans are picking up 26.3 assists per game, 5.5 more than on the road (20.8).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|CJ McCollum
|Out
|Lung
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Rib
|Jose Alvarado
|Questionable
|Ankle
