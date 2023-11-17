Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Perry County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hale County High School at Francis Marion High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Marion, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.