Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Priceville High School vs. Brooks High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In 4A play on Friday, November 17, Brooks High School will host Priceville High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Priceville vs. Brooks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Killen, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
Lauderdale County High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Morgan County Games This Week
West Morgan High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.