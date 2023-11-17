Saint James School will host Randolph County High School in 3A action on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Randolph County vs. Saint James Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Spanish Fort High School at Pike Road High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Pike Road, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Presbyterian School at Flomaton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Flomaton, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

T.R. Miller High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Randolph County Games This Week

Handley High School at Booker T. Washington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Tuskegee, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lamar High School at Wadley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Wadley, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

