Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Randolph County High School vs. Saint James School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saint James School will host Randolph County High School in 3A action on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.
Randolph County vs. Saint James Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Spanish Fort High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Presbyterian School at Flomaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Flomaton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T.R. Miller High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Randolph County Games This Week
Handley High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lamar High School at Wadley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Wadley, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
