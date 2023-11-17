High school football competition in Saint Clair County, Alabama is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Russellville High School at Moody High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Moody, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.