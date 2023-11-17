Samford vs. South Carolina State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Samford Bulldogs (1-2) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) meet at Pete Hanna Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Samford vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Pete Hanna Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Samford Betting Records & Stats
- Samford compiled a 14-12-0 ATS record last year.
South Carolina State (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 5.7% less often than Samford (14-12-0) last season.
Samford vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Samford
|78.7
|152.1
|71.6
|155.4
|145.8
|South Carolina State
|73.4
|152.1
|83.8
|155.4
|149.9
Additional Samford Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Samford Bulldogs put up 5.1 fewer points per game (78.7) than the South Carolina State Bulldogs allowed (83.8).
- When Samford totaled more than 83.8 points last season, it went 3-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
Samford vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Samford
|14-12-0
|16-10-0
|South Carolina State
|13-14-0
|15-12-0
Samford vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Samford
|South Carolina State
|13-3
|Home Record
|4-6
|8-7
|Away Record
|1-19
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-3-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-10-0
|81.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.8
|75.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.1
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-3-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-8-0
