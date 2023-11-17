Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Shelby County, Alabama this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Helena High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
