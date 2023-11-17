The South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) square off against the Denver Pioneers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Denver Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars shot 46.9% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Pioneers allowed to opponents.

South Alabama had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pioneers ranked 156th.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Jaguars averaged were just 4.2 fewer points than the Pioneers gave up (75.1).

South Alabama went 11-2 last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Offensively South Alabama played better when playing at home last year, scoring 73.1 points per game, compared to 67.9 per game on the road.

At home, the Jaguars allowed 12.0 fewer points per game (59.1) than when playing on the road (71.1).

At home, South Alabama drained 0.4 more treys per game (7.9) than in road games (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in away games (33.1%).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule