The Denver Pioneers (2-2) are 7.5-point underdogs against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) at Mitchell Center on Friday, November 17, 2023. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Alabama vs. Denver Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Alabama -7.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

In four games last season, South Alabama and its opponents went over 149.5 total points.

South Alabama's contests last season had an average of 136.1 points, 13.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

South Alabama went 21-11-0 ATS last season.

South Alabama won 71.4% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (10-4).

The Jaguars won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter.

South Alabama has an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

South Alabama vs. Denver Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Alabama 4 12.5% 70.9 143.6 65.2 140.3 136.1 Denver 14 50% 72.7 143.6 75.1 140.3 144.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Jaguars put up were just 4.2 fewer points than the Pioneers gave up (75.1).

When South Alabama scored more than 75.1 points last season, it went 8-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Alabama vs. Denver Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Alabama 21-11-0 5-1 16-16-0 Denver 13-15-0 2-3 20-8-0

South Alabama vs. Denver Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Alabama Denver 10-4 Home Record 9-5 4-10 Away Record 4-11 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.