Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Talladega County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fayetteville High School at Victory Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pell City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Childersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Childersburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.