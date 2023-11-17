We have an exciting high school game -- Reeltown High School vs. Thorsby High School -- in Notasulga, AL on Friday, November 17, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Thorsby vs. Reeltown Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Notasulga, AL

Notasulga, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Macon County Games This Week

Handley High School at Booker T. Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Tuskegee, AL

Tuskegee, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Maplesville High School at Sweet Water High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Sweet Water, AL

Sweet Water, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottonwood High School at Isabella High School