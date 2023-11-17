Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the UMS-Wright Preparatory School vs. Headland High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UMS-Wright Preparatory School is on the road versus Headland High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.
UMS-Wright vs. Headland Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Headland, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Mobile County Games This Week
Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Academy at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
