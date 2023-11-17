There is a matchup between 7A teams in Alabaster, AL on Friday, November 17 (starting at 6:00 PM CT), with Thompson High School hosting Vestavia Hills High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vestavia Hills vs. Thompson Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 6:00 PM CT

6:00 PM CT Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Helena High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Hoover High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Trussville, AL

Trussville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17

5:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 17

6:50 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at Benjamin Russell High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17

6:55 PM CT on November 17 Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Brook High School at Clay-Chalkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Pinson, AL

Pinson, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham , AL

Birmingham , AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Ramsay High School