Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Vestavia Hills High School vs. Thompson High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a matchup between 7A teams in Alabaster, AL on Friday, November 17 (starting at 6:00 PM CT), with Thompson High School hosting Vestavia Hills High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vestavia Hills vs. Thompson Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games This Week
Helena High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Hoover High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Brook High School at Clay-Chalkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pinson, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham , AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham , AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.