Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Washington County, Alabama, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Washington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Georgiana School at Leroy High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Leroy, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millry High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Elba, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
