The college football season rolls on into Week 12, which includes eight games involving teams from the ACC. Hoping to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the article below.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Boston College Eagles at Pittsburgh Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 The CW Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) North Alabama Lions at Florida State Seminoles 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 The CW Syracuse Orange at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

