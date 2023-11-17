The New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson included, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Williamson produced 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 131-110 win against the Mavericks.

Now let's examine Williamson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-106)

Over 24.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 112.5 points per game last year made the Nuggets the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Nuggets conceded 40.8 rebounds on average last season, best in the league.

The Nuggets were the 15th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.7.

The Nuggets conceded 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest last year, third in the league in that category.

Zion Williamson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 37 20 10 9 0 0 2

