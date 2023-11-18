The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 44.1% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 42.8% the Bisons' opponents shot last season.

Alabama A&M compiled a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bisons finished 272nd.

The Bulldogs averaged only 1.4 fewer points per game last year (69.6) than the Bisons gave up to opponents (71).

When it scored more than 71 points last season, Alabama A&M went 6-6.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison

At home, Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.5.

The Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.

At home, Alabama A&M knocked down 7.7 triples per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (5.4). Alabama A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule