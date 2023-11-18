Saturday's contest that pits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) at Alabama A&M Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-59 in favor of Alabama A&M, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Bulldogs lost their last matchup 83-39 against Colorado State on Thursday.

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 74, Tennessee Tech 59

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs put up 56.8 points per game (326th in college basketball) while giving up 61.3 per contest last season (93rd in college basketball). They had a -131 scoring differential and were outscored by 4.5 points per game.

With 60.3 points per game in SWAC tilts, Alabama A&M posted 3.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (56.8 PPG).

The Bulldogs averaged 62.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 53.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

Defensively Alabama A&M was better at home last season, surrendering 58.0 points per game, compared to 63.4 in away games.

