The Lipscomb Bisons (0-2) will play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)

  • Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank
64th 76.4 Points Scored 69.6 224th
207th 71 Points Allowed 70.9 204th
79th 33.4 Rebounds 29.9 283rd
272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th
101st 14.1 Assists 12.7 204th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.8 327th

