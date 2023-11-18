The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) meet in a game with no set line at Allen Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Allen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Alabama A&M's games hit the over 13 out of 27 times last year.

The Bulldogs' record against the spread last year was 12-15-0.

Lipscomb (15-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 11.2% more often than Alabama A&M (12-15-0) last year.

Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lipscomb 76.4 146 71.0 141.9 145.4 Alabama A&M 69.6 146 70.9 141.9 139.5

Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs' 69.6 points per game last year were just 1.4 fewer points than the 71.0 the Bisons gave up to opponents.

Alabama A&M put together a 4-5 ATS record and a 6-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.0 points.

Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lipscomb 15-12-0 14-13-0 Alabama A&M 12-15-0 13-14-0

Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lipscomb Alabama A&M 13-2 Home Record 9-8 7-11 Away Record 5-8 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

