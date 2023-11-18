In the matchup between the Alabama State Hornets and Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday, November 18 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Hornets to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Prairie View A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-9) 42.1 Alabama State 26, Prairie View A&M 17

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover four times.

Hornets games went over the point total just once last year.

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Panthers games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Prairie View A&M 19.9 32.5 28.3 23.7 15.7 36.5 Alabama State 19.1 15 17.5 17 18 15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.