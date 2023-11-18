The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) meet a fellow SWAC foe when they visit the Alabama State Hornets (6-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field.

Prairie View A&M is putting up 345.2 yards per game on offense (74th in the FCS), and rank 95th defensively, yielding 393.1 yards allowed per game. Alabama State ranks 101st in the FCS with 19.1 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks second-best by giving up only 15.0 points per game.

Alabama State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Prairie View, Texas

Prairie View, Texas Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Alabama State vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Alabama State Prairie View A&M 285.7 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.2 (71st) 255.9 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.1 (97th) 120.7 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.9 (54th) 165.0 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.3 (77th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart leads Alabama State with 1,045 yards on 83-of-134 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell has carried the ball 85 times for 336 yards, with one touchdown.

Marcus Harris has collected 307 yards (on 73 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Kisean Johnson has registered 53 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 701 (77.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 54 times and has seven touchdowns.

Isaiah Scott has caught 15 passes and compiled 197 receiving yards (21.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Tyree Saunders has racked up 91 reciving yards (10.1 ypg) this season.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has thrown for 1,858 yards (185.8 ypg) to lead Prairie View A&M, completing 56% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 147 rushing yards on 101 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Ahmad Antoine has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 480 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, Caleb Johnson has carried the ball 70 times for 271 yards (27.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Shemar Savage's team-leading 399 yards as a receiver have come on 18 catches (out of 21 targets) with two touchdowns.

Trejon Spiller has caught 22 passes while averaging 37.6 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has a total of 356 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 passes.

