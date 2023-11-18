Auburn vs. New Mexico State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
Two of the country's strongest rushing attacks clash when the Auburn Tigers (6-4) bring college football's 10th-ranked run game versus the New Mexico State Aggies (8-3), with the No. 12 unit, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Tigers are massive, 23.5-point favorites. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. New Mexico State matchup.
Auburn vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Auburn vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-23.5)
|48.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-23.5)
|48.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
Auburn vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends
- Auburn has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.
- New Mexico State has covered six times in nine games with a spread this season.
Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.