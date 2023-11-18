The Auburn Tigers (6-4) are heavy, 24.5-point favorites at home at Jordan-Hare Stadium against the New Mexico State Aggies (8-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Both teams feature prolific running games, with the Tigers 10th in rushing yards per game, and the Aggies 12th. The over/under is set at 48.5 points for the game.

Auburn ranks 76th in total offense (371.6 yards per game) and 42nd in total defense (347.3 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive standpoint, New Mexico State is posting 28.7 points per game (61st-ranked). It ranks 38th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (20.8 points given up per game).

Auburn vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Auburn vs New Mexico State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Auburn -24.5 -110 -110 48.5 -105 -115 -2500 +1100

Auburn Recent Performance

While the Tigers have ranked -10-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (452.3), they rank 18th-best defensively (288.7 total yards allowed) over that time frame.

While the Tigers rank 49th in points per game over the last three contests (35.3), they rank 18th-best defensively (12.7 points allowed per game) over that three-game stretch.

The last three games have seen Auburn's passing offense play poorly, ranking -22-worst in the FBS in passing yards (195.7 per game). It ranks 35th defensively (154.0 passing yards allowed per contest).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers have been making things happen over the last three games, averaging 256.7 rushing yards per game (10th-best). They rank 104th over the last three games on the other side of the ball (134.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Tigers are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

Auburn has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Week 12 SEC Betting Trends

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn has gone 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.

Four of Auburn's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Auburn has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Auburn has played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this contest.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn so far this season. He has 1,432 passing yards, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 425 yards (42.5 ypg) on 93 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 745 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.

Rivaldo Fairweather has hauled in 30 catches for 305 yards (30.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Jay Fair has caught 30 passes for 300 yards (30.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ja'Varrius Johnson has racked up 12 receptions for 192 yards, an average of 19.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Marcus Harris paces the team with 6.0 sacks, and also has 6.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

Auburn's tackle leader, Eugene Asante, has 63 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 4.5 sacks this year.

Jaylin Simpson has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 26 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

