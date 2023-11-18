The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Cole Smith light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games so far this season, Smith has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Smith has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:57 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:32 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:49 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:02 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:27 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

