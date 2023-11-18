According to our computer model, the Georgia Bulldogs will defeat the Tennessee Volunteers when the two teams match up at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Georgia vs. Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (+10.5) Under (58.5) Georgia 31, Tennessee 24

Week 12 Predictions

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

The Bulldogs are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia has an ATS record of 3-7 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Bulldogs games so far this season, six have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 5.5 higher than the average total in Georgia games this season.

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Volunteers.

So far this year, the Volunteers have put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

The Volunteers have hit the over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

The average point total for the Tennessee this year is 3.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

Bulldogs vs. Volunteers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.6 15.6 42.7 13.7 32 20 Tennessee 32 20.2 39 12.6 19 31.5

