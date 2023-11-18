Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Houston County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spain Park High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
