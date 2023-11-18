In the contest between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM, our projection model expects the Gamecocks to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Jacksonville State (-8.5) Under (54.5) Jacksonville State 35, Louisiana Tech 18

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Gamecocks' implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Gamecocks' record against the spread is 6-2-0.

In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Jacksonville State has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Gamecocks have played eight games this year and three of them have hit the over.

The average total for Jacksonville State games this season has been 55.1, 0.6 points higher than the total for this game.

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

Louisiana Tech is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The average total in Louisiana Tech games this season is 2.8 more points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Gamecocks vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville State 28.5 20.7 24.0 13.0 33.0 28.4 Louisiana Tech 26.7 31.4 31.5 30.3 21.0 32.6

