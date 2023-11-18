Saturday's game between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) and North Alabama Lions (2-1) squaring off at Flowers Hall has a projected final score of 73-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 8:15 PM ET on November 18.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Flowers Hall

Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 73, North Alabama 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville State (-2.9)

Jacksonville State (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

Jacksonville State scored 69.9 points per game (212th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 70.3 points per contest (184th-ranked).

The Gamecocks averaged 32.6 boards per game last season (117th-ranked in college basketball), and they gave up just 27.9 rebounds per game (25th-best).

Jacksonville State ranked 237th in college basketball with 12.3 assists per contest.

Last year the Gamecocks committed 12.8 turnovers per game (272nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.0 turnovers per contest (264th-ranked).

The Gamecocks drained 9.1 threes per game last year (30th-ranked in college basketball), and they owned a 37.7% three-point percentage (22nd-best).

Jacksonville State gave up 9.3 threes per game (seventh-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 34.7% three-point percentage (247th-ranked) to opposing teams.

Of the shots taken by Jacksonville State last season, 56.2% of them were two-pointers (62.4% of the team's made baskets) and 43.8% were from beyond the arc (37.6%).

