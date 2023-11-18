The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-3) are 8.5-point favorites when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8) in a CUSA matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. A total of 54.5 points has been set for this matchup.

From an offensive standpoint, Jacksonville State ranks 70th in the FBS with 381.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 52nd in total defense (361.5 yards allowed per contest). Louisiana Tech's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 31.4 points per game, which ranks 23rd-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 70th with 26.7 points per contest.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jacksonville State -8.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Jacksonville State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Gamecocks' offense play poorly, ranking -22-worst in the FBS in total yards (425 total yards per game). They rank 66th defensively (358.7 total yards allowed per game).

Despite having the 91st-ranked scoring offense over the last three games (29.7 points per game), the Gamecocks rank 25th-worst in scoring defense over that time frame (23.7 points surrendered per game).

With 174.3 passing yards per game on offense (-99-worst) and 289 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-99-worst) over the last three games, Jacksonville State has been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

In terms of rushing, the Gamecocks have been surging on both sides of the ball over the last three games, ranking 13th-best offensively (250.7 rushing yards per game) and ninth-best on defense (69.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Gamecocks have covered the spread in their past three contests, and went 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Jacksonville State has gone over the total twice.

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State has posted a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Three of Jacksonville State's eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

Jacksonville State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Jacksonville State has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gamecocks' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb leads Jacksonville State with 927 yards (92.7 ypg) on 74-of-147 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 525 rushing yards on 98 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Malik Jackson has 624 rushing yards on 116 carries with four touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr. has hauled in 25 catches for 458 yards (45.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Quinton Lane has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 230 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Sean Brown has hauled in 16 grabs for 208 yards, an average of 20.8 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

Chris Hardie leads the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has nine TFL, 34 tackles, and one interception.

Jacksonville State's leading tackler, Quae Drake, has 53 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Kekoura Tarnue has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 31 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

