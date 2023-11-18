In Montgomery County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 18

1:30 PM CT on November 18 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School