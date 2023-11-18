North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The North Alabama Lions (2-0) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Soucie: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Alabama Rank
|North Alabama AVG
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Jacksonville State Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|297th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|9.1
|30th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.