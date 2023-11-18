The Southern Miss Eagles (2-0) face the North Alabama Lions (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Southern Miss 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 64.6 points per game last year were only 0.1 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lions gave up.
  • When Southern Miss gave up fewer than 66.3 points last season, it went 13-5.
  • Last year, the Lions recorded 66.3 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 61.4 the Eagles gave up.
  • When North Alabama scored more than 61.4 points last season, it went 13-6.

North Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UT Southern W 90-47 Flowers Hall
11/10/2023 Denver L 67-51 Flowers Hall
11/14/2023 @ Missouri L 83-72 Mizzou Arena
11/18/2023 Southern Miss - Flowers Hall
11/21/2023 UT Martin - Flowers Hall
11/26/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center

