The New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) have four players on the injury report, including CJ McCollum, for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) at Smoothie King Center on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans head into this game on the heels of a 115-110 win over the Nuggets on Friday. Zion Williamson recorded 26 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG CJ McCollum SG Out Lung 18.0 3.5 6.5 Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 1.0 7.0 0.0 Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSN

